386th EFSS opens base track

Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing cheer on two U.S. Air Force Airmen as they begin running the first lap on the base’s new track, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The 386th AEW held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the track and field, which included some friendly competition with a race to “cut” the ribbon. (U.S. Air Force photo)