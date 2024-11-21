Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing cheer on two U.S. Air Force Airmen as they begin running the first lap on the base’s new track, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The 386th AEW held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the track and field, which included some friendly competition with a race to “cut” the ribbon. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 02:50
|Photo ID:
|8768958
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-EW167-1031
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.18 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 386th EFSS opens base track [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th AEW crosses finish line on new track project
