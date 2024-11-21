386th EFSS opens base track

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron sings the National Anthem during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the base’s new track and field, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The ceremony included remarks from the 386th EFSS commander and a friendly competition between two Airmen to see who could reach the finish line first to “cut” the ribbon. (U.S. Air Force photo)