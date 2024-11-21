A U.S. Air Force Airman assigned to the 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron sings the National Anthem during a ribbon cutting ceremony for the base’s new track and field, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The ceremony included remarks from the 386th EFSS commander and a friendly competition between two Airmen to see who could reach the finish line first to “cut” the ribbon. (U.S. Air Force photo)
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.23.2024 02:51
|Photo ID:
|8768956
|VIRIN:
|241122-F-EW167-1008
|Resolution:
|6192x4128
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 386th EFSS opens base track [Image 4 of 4], by TSgt Zachary Kee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
386th AEW crosses finish line on new track project
No keywords found.