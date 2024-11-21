386th AEW crosses finish line on new track project

Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee | Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing cheer on two U.S. Air Force Airmen as they...... read more read more Photo By Tech. Sgt. Zachary Kee | Members of the 386th Air Expeditionary Wing cheer on two U.S. Air Force Airmen as they begin running the first lap on the base’s new track, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility, Nov. 22, 2024. The 386th AEW held a ribbon cutting ceremony to officially open the track and field, which included some friendly competition with a race to “cut” the ribbon. (U.S. Air Force photo) see less | View Image Page

U.S. CENTRAL COMMAND AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY—The 386th Air Expeditionary Wing opened its brand-new running track and field with a ribbon cutting ceremony, Nov. 22, 2024, within the U.S. Central Command area of responsibility.



The quarter-mile running track boasts a synthetic surface designed for all weather functionality and features 4 lanes, and surrounds a brand new artificial turf field that will be used for a multitude of sports and other physical training activities.



“Whether you’re a sprinter, jogger, footballer, or ultimate frisbee thrower, this space is for all of us to enjoy and build stronger connections as a team,” said Maj. Kristi Machado, 386th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron commander.



This improvement for the base delivers on a 386th AEW priority to optimize the human weapon system–identifying and promoting quality-of-life enhancements that strengthen Airmen resilience and fortify enduring opportunities for future deployers.



"Physical fitness is a cornerstone of military readiness," said Col. Christopher Welch, 386th Expeditionary Air Base Group commander. "This track will provide our service members with a safe and effective way to maintain their fitness levels and enable our Airmen to perform their deployed duties well beyond our 25.1 rotation."



The track and field project involved several teams within the 386th EABG, each playing a pivotal role in the planning, coordination and execution stages of the project.



“This was an all-around win for the 386th EABG,” Welch said. “Nearly every squadron in the group had a hand in making this project happen and our Airmen have their hard work and dedication to thank for a major quality-of-life improvement for the base.”



A project of this scale takes time and the 25.1 team wasn’t alone in their efforts to complete the project.



“To everyone who pitched in to make this project a reality – engineers, contracting, program managers, planners, and leadership, you made this happen,” Machado said. “To our teammates from 24.2, your hardwork and partnership have put us across the finish line and given us a beautiful place to stretch our limits, train our bodies, and maybe even get after some new personal bests.”