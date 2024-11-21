MRC, W awards top medics of its 2024 Best Medic Competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, senior enlisted leader, Medical Readiness Command, West, Lt. Col. Marcos Martinez and Command Sgt. Maj. Angela Bowley, Medical Readiness Battalion, Brooke Army Medical Center command team, stand with winners of the Staff Sgt. Dominic Kochen, operating room technician, and Cpl. Nolan Wallace, practical nurse specialist, Brooke Army Medical Center, the 1st place winners of the 2024 Best Medic Competition in an awards ceremony 21 Nov.