MRC, W awards top medics of its 2024 Best Medic Competition

Photo By Rodney Jackson | Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis,...... read more read more Photo By Rodney Jackson | Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, senior enlisted leader, Medical Readiness Command, West, Lt. Col. Marcos Martinez and Command Sgt. Maj. Angela Bowley, Medical Readiness Battalion, Brooke Army Medical Center command team, stand with Staff Sgt. Dominic Kochen, operating room technician, and Cpl. Nolan Wallace, practical nurse specialist, Brooke Army Medical Center, the 1st place winners of the 2024 Best Medic Competition in an awards ceremony 21 Nov. see less | View Image Page

FORT CAVAZOS, Texas – The Medical Readiness Command, West leaders celebrated the exceptional dedication, skill, and resilience of its finest top two-man Soldier team by awarding Staff Sgt. Dominic Kochen, operating room technician, and Cpl. Nolan Wallace, practical nurse specialist, Brooke Army Medical Center, the 1st place winners of its 2024 Best Medic Competition in an awards ceremony 21 Nov.

This year’s competition, hosted by the Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center, highlighted the best of MRC, West, with the winners advancing to the prestigious Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition. Scheduled to take place in February 2025 at Fort Sam Houston, Texas, and Camp Bullis, the event will determine the Army’s Best Medics.

The runners up were 1st Sgt. Scott Samson and Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Carter, Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center.

The Best Medic Competition is more than just a test of technical skills; it is a comprehensive evaluation of a team's ability to operate in a realistic, simulated operational environment. Over the course of three demanding days, competitors were pushed to their limits with scenarios replicating combat conditions. From providing emergency medical care under fire to navigating complex tactical situations, the event emphasized readiness, innovation, and teamwork—hallmarks of Army Medicine.

Presiding over the ceremony were Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, senior enlisted leader, MRC, W. Their presence underscored the vital role of leadership in fostering excellence within the Army Medical Corps.

In her remarks, Summons emphasized the critical mission of Army medical professionals.



"You know the world’s best medics, the world’s best medics, that is what makes our enemy fearful, you, and I will also say the NCO Corps, because that is something that they cannot replicate, so with that I will say keep sharpening your skills,” said Summons.

Summons emphasized that the sharpening skills message was not only for the competitors, but everyone in the audience.



She offered three points to the competitors and the audience that keep Soldiers prepared for battle: training, sharping their skills and running.

“As I look back in the archives of history, whether it be World War I or II, the Vietnam or Korean War, when we talk about the archives of the medic one of the things that they say is, “when all heck broke loss how did you do what you did under fire, under smoke, under the fog of war and they said it was because of training, she added”

Francis also commended the competitors, noting their extraordinary perseverance.

"What a great three days it’s been to watch all of our Soldiers perform and challenge themselves," said Francis. “As teams you were tested on technical and tactical proficiency together and because of that you’ve formed an unbreakable bond that other armies can’t master.”

Our medical warfighting superpowers must stay proficient because we save lives and that is a combat multiplier, she added.

The winners of this year’s MRC, W competition now carry the responsibility of representing their command at the Army CSM Jack L. Clark Jr. Best Medic Competition. As they prepare to take on their peers from across the Army, they continue to set an example of excellence, resilience, and dedication.

“I think the most important thing that I’ve gained from this experience is realizing how important teamwork is, especially when you get into a position when you are doing something that you haven’t done before or you’re pushing past your normal everyday limits,” said Kochen.

“Probably the biggest thing that I learned is being able to take a step back and allow my teammate - which I had such a great teammate - to take charge of certain situations so that we could be successful as a team,” he added.

To prepare for the Army Best Medic Competition, Kochen laughed, “I will be doing lots of PT [physical training].

“I think just getting a little bit more of that hands on medical expertise training and simplifying our processes will help our team a lot, especially when it comes down to prolonged casualty care and getting reps together. Being in the same place, being in the same environment where we can push each other will be the key to success," he added.

Both Soldiers, although not combat medics, saw benefits from participating in the competition that will help them be better in their everyday jobs.

Wallace commented that, going forward, participating in the competition showed him that what may seem like a challenging day at his regular job may not be that difficult.

Already thinking like Kochen, Wallace responded, “continue to train with my partner and practice skills,” when asked how will he prepare for Army Best Medic Competition.

The 2024 MRC, W Best Medic Competition Awards Ceremony served as both a celebration of achievement and a reminder of the critical role medics play in the Army's mission.

