Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, senior enlisted leader, Medical Readiness Command, West stand with runners up were 1st Sgt. Scott Samson and Sgt. 1st Class Samuel Carter, Raymond W. Bliss Army Health Center during the 2024 MRC, W Best Medic Competition Awards Ceremony 21 Nov.
|Date Taken:
|11.21.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.22.2024 13:44
|Photo ID:
|8768111
|VIRIN:
|241121-A-JC790-9937
|Resolution:
|4651x3174
|Size:
|2.09 MB
|Location:
|FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, MRC, W awards top medics of its 2024 Best Medic Competition [Image 13 of 13], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MRC, W awards top medics of its 2024 Best Medic Competition
No keywords found.