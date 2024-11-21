Date Taken: 11.21.2024 Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:44 Photo ID: 8768112 VIRIN: 241121-A-JC790-1088 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 7.22 MB Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, MRC, W awards top medics of its 2024 Best Medic Competition [Image 13 of 13], by Rodney Jackson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.