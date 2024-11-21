Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MRC, W awards top medics of its 2024 Best Medic Competition [Image 9 of 13]

    MRC, W awards top medics of its 2024 Best Medic Competition

    FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.21.2024

    Photo by Rodney Jackson 

    Carl R. Darnall Army Medical Center

    Brig. Gen. Yolonda “YR” Summons, commander, Command Sgt. Maj. Jennifer Francis, senior enlisted leader, Medical Readiness Command, West, stand with winners of the Staff Sgt. Dominic Kochen, operating room technician, and Cpl. Nolan Wallace, practical nurse specialist, Brooke Army Medical Center, the 1st place winners of the 2024 Best Medic Competition in an awards ceremony 21 Nov.

    Date Taken: 11.21.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:44
    Photo ID: 8768121
    VIRIN: 241121-A-JC790-5921
    Resolution: 4354x3381
    Size: 1.99 MB
    Location: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    MRC, W awards top medics of its 2024 Best Medic Competition

