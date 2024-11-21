Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month [Image 5 of 5]

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Kevin Burns 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, commander of the Air Force District of Washington; the Honorable Cardell K. Richardson, Sr., the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State; and Bob Hill, secretary of the Air and Space Forces Association D.W. Steele Sr. Memorial Chapter – 239; pose for a photo at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. Richardson served as the guest lecturer for the last iteration of the Air Force Memorial’s 2024 History Lecture Series. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8768110
    VIRIN: 241112-F-DQ838-1005
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month [Image 5 of 5], by Kevin Burns, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

