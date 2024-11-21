Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, commander of the Air Force District of Washington; the Honorable Cardell K. Richardson, Sr., the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State; and Bob Hill, secretary of the Air and Space Forces Association D.W. Steele Sr. Memorial Chapter – 239; pose for a photo at the Air Force Memorial in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. Richardson served as the guest lecturer for the last iteration of the Air Force Memorial’s 2024 History Lecture Series. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)