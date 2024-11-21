Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

Members of the American Legion Post 15 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, gather before the start of the Air Force Memorial’s last iteration of its 2024 History Lecture Series in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. The Singing Legionnaires, a chorus group associated with Post 15, sang the national anthem at the start of the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)
