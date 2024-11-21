Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month [Image 2 of 5]

    Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Kevin Burns 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Members of the American Legion Post 15 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, gather before the start of the Air Force Memorial’s last iteration of its 2024 History Lecture Series in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. The Singing Legionnaires, a chorus group associated with Post 15, sang the national anthem at the start of the event. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8768107
    VIRIN: 241112-F-DQ838-1002
    Resolution: 2400x1579
    Size: 4.26 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
