Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, commander of the Air Force District of Washington, speaks with members of the Singing Legionnaires, a chorus group associated with the American Legion Post 15 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the Air Force Memorial’s History Lecture Series in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. The Singing Legionnaires, who sang the national anthem at the start of the event, formed in 1946 and are believed to be the last remaining American Legion chorus in the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)