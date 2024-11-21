Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month [Image 4 of 5]

    Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Kevin Burns 

    Air Force District of Washington

    Maj. Gen. Daniel A. DeVoe, commander of the Air Force District of Washington, speaks with members of the Singing Legionnaires, a chorus group associated with the American Legion Post 15 of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, at the Air Force Memorial’s History Lecture Series in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. The Singing Legionnaires, who sang the national anthem at the start of the event, formed in 1946 and are believed to be the last remaining American Legion chorus in the United States. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8768109
    VIRIN: 241112-F-DQ838-1004
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    aviation
    Air Force Memorial

