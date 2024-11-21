Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Cardell K. Richardson, Sr., the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State, speaks in front of an audience during the Air Force Memorial’s History Lecture Series in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. Since November is observed as National Aviation History Month, this iteration of the series focused on the history of aviation in the United States and the role the U.S. Air Force has played in it. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)