Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Honorable Cardell K. Richardson, Sr., the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State, speaks in front of the Air Force Memorial during the memorial’s History Lecture Series in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. Richardson, who served 26 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a colonel, spoke about America’s contributions and achievements in aviation in celebration of National Aviation History Month. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)