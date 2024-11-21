Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month [Image 1 of 5]

    Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

    ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Kevin Burns 

    Air Force District of Washington

    The Honorable Cardell K. Richardson, Sr., the Inspector General for the U.S. Department of State, speaks in front of the Air Force Memorial during the memorial’s History Lecture Series in Arlington, Virginia, November 12, 2024. Richardson, who served 26 years in the United States Air Force and retired as a colonel, spoke about America’s contributions and achievements in aviation in celebration of National Aviation History Month. (U.S. Air Force Photo by Kevin Burns)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.22.2024 13:37
    Photo ID: 8768105
    VIRIN: 241112-F-DQ838-1001
    Resolution: 1645x2400
    Size: 1.53 MB
    Location: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Hometown: ARLINGTON, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    Air Force Memorial History Lecture Series: Celebrating National Aviation History Month

    aviation
    Air Force Memorial

