Team Kirtland engages with community leaders

Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, speaks with Howie Morales, New Mexico Lt. Governor, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 20. The purpose of Morales’s visit was to enhance his understanding of Kirtland’s mission and strengthen the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)