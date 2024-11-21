Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Team Kirtland engages with community leaders [Image 5 of 6]

    ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, UNITED STATES

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing

    Col. Jason Allen, 58th Special Operations Wing commander, speaks with Howie Morales, New Mexico Lt. Governor, at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 20. The purpose of Morales’s visit was to enhance his understanding of Kirtland’s mission and strengthen the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    Date Taken: 11.20.2024
    Date Posted: 11.21.2024 16:10
    Photo ID: 8766201
    VIRIN: 241120-F-ST571-1302
    Resolution: 5411x3600
    Size: 3.2 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NEW MEXICO, US
