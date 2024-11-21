Team Kirtland engages with community leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Jason Okumura, 377th Mission Support Group commander, serves as a guide on a tour of Kirtland with Howie Morales, New Mexico Lt. Governor, and members of the Military Planning Commission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 20. During the tour, Okumura pointed out various facilities on Kirtland such as the Child Development Center, Sandia Base Elementary School, Air Force Nuclear Weapons Center, Kirtland Housing and the Kirtland Underground Munitions Maintenance and Storage Complex. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)