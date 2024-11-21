Team Kirtland engages with community leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michael Power, 377th Air Base wing and installation commander, gives a briefing about Kirtland to Howie Morales, New Mexico Lt. Governor, and members of the Military Planning Commission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 20. During the briefing, Power and Morales discussed Kirtland’s various missions, successes and challenges. Visits like this enhance the visibility and public understanding of Kirtland’s mission and strengthens the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)