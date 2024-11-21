Team Kirtland engages with community leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Members of Team Kirtland leadership, Howie Morales, New Mexico Lt. Governor, and members of the Military Planning Commission pose for a group photo at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 20. Morales and the Military Planning Commission visited Kirtland to learn about its various missions, successes and challenges. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)