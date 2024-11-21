Team Kirtland engages with community leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Leadership from the 58th Special Operations Wing and 150th Special Operations Wing give a mission brief to Howie Morales, New Mexico Lt. Governor, and members of the Military Planning Commission at Kirtland Air Force Base, N.M., Nov. 20. During their visit to Kirtland, Morales and the Military Planning Commission were given various mission briefings and a tour of the base. Visits like this enhance the visibility and public understanding of Kirtland’s mission and strengthens the relationship between the base and local community. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)