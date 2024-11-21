Giving Thanks for Thanksgiving Goods

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Sanchezvazquez, an administrative specialist with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, left, and Sgt. Maj. Justin Bradley, senior enlisted leader of Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Cherry Point, prepare Thanksgiving dinner bags for the units across the installation, at the Devil Dog Inn, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. More than 300 turkeys with fixings, donated by the Marine Corps League, were given out to brighten up the holiday season for local active-duty military and families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)