    Giving Thanks for Thanksgiving Goods

    Giving Thanks for Thanksgiving Goods

    CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos 

    Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point

    U.S. Marines Corps Sgt. Maj. Justin Bradley, senior enlisted leader of Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Cherry Point, unloads a variety of packaged food items and canned goods to help prepare Thanksgiving dinner bags for the units across Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, at the Devil Dog Inn, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. More than 300 turkeys with fixings, donated by the Marine Corps League, were given out to brighten up the holiday season for local active-duty military and families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)

    This work, Giving Thanks for Thanksgiving Goods [Image 4 of 4], by LCpl Isabella Ramos, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

