U.S. Marines and Sailors unload a variety of packaged food items and canned goods to prepare Thanksgiving dinner bags for units across Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, at the Devil Dog Inn, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. More than 300 turkeys with fixings were given out to brighten up the holiday season for local active-duty military and families, donated by the Marine Corps League. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)
|11.19.2024
|11.21.2024 15:58
|8766191
|241119-M-XP317-1041
|4176x2784
|2.56 MB
|CHERRY POINT, NORTH CAROLINA, US
|2
|0
Giving Thanks for Thanksgiving Goods
