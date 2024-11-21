Giving Thanks for Thanksgiving Goods

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines and Sailors unload a variety of packaged food items and canned goods to prepare Thanksgiving dinner bags for the units across Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, at the Devil Dog Inn, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. More than 300 turkeys with fixings, donated by the Marine Corps League, were given out to brighten up the holiday season for local active-duty military and families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)