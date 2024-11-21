Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Sanchezvazquez, an administrative specialist with...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Jose Sanchezvazquez, an administrative specialist with Headquarters & Headquarters Squadron, Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point, left, and Sgt. Maj. Justin Bradley, senior enlisted leader of Center for Naval Aviation Technical Training Unit Cherry Point, prepare Thanksgiving dinner bags for the units across the installation, at the Devil Dog Inn, MCAS Cherry Point, North Carolina, Nov. 19, 2024. More than 300 turkeys with fixings, donated by the Marine Corps League, were given out to brighten up the holiday season for local active-duty military and families. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos) see less | View Image Page

Giving Thanks for Thanksgiving Goods



U.S. Marine and Sailor volunteers joined together to prepare Thanksgiving dinner bags for multiple units across Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point that have service members who will not be able to go home during the holidays, Nov. 19, 2024.



The Marine Corps League, a veteran's organization, donated more than 300 turkeys as well as several other food items and canned goods to bring the event together. All the turkeys were given out, along with complimentary bags including sides such as green beans, corn, stuffing, and more.



“The holidays can be a really hard time for some people, with suicide rates being a concern,” said Religious Program Specialist 1st Class TJ Robinson. “I want to show the Marines and Sailors that we’re still thinking about them, especially during the holidays.”



Robinson said he believes no one should be alone on the holidays. The dinner bag distribution event is only the beginning of things planned for this holiday season, and he highly encourages Marines and Sailors to attend the Meet Mrs. Claus Holiday Event at the MCAS Cherry Point Mess Hall from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Dec. 10.



For more information on events happening during the holiday season, visit: Marine Corps Community Services Cherry Point Calendar of Events.



(U.S. Marine Corps photos by Lance Cpl. Isabella Ramos)



