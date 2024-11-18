Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NSA Bahrain Completes FEP, Earns Force Protection Certification [Image 6 of 6]

    NSA Bahrain Completes FEP, Earns Force Protection Certification

    MANAMA, BAHRAIN

    11.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman 

    U.S. Naval Support Activity Bahrain

    241120-N-AC117-1193 Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Naval Security Forces apprehend a suspect during an active shooter scenario as part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) exercise onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, November 20, 2024. FEP is a requirement for all Navy installations, consisting of three phases: Command Assessment Review and Training, Regional Assessment, and FEP. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)

    Bahrain
    CNIC
    NSA Bahrain
    HPU
    NSF
    EURAFSWA

