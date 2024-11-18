NSA Bahrain Completes FEP, Earns Force Protection Certification

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman | 241120-N-AC117-1193 Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Naval...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman | 241120-N-AC117-1193 Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Naval Security Forces apprehend a suspect during an active shooter scenario as part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) exercise onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, November 20, 2024. FEP is a requirement for all Navy installations, consisting of three phases: Command Assessment Review and Training, Regional Assessment, and FEP. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman) see less | View Image Page

MANAMA, Bahrain— Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain earned its force protection certification following the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) evaluation, Nov. 21.



FEP is a requirement for all U.S. Navy installations, consisting of three phases: Command Assessment Review and Training (CART), Regional Assessment (RASS), and FEP. NSA Bahrain completed RASS in May 2024, with an overall 97 percent, the highest score ever recorded across Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central.



With an overall 98 percent, NSA Bahrain achieved the highest overall FEP score in CNIC history.



“NSA Bahrain is the only forward-deployed Navy installation in the most dynamic area of operations on the planet, and that comes with an inherent set of challenges,” said Capt. Zachariah Aperauch, commanding officer, NSA Bahrain. “Our team meets those challenges head on, and by consistently performing at a historically-high rate, we have shown the rest of the Navy and our host nation partners that we are always mission-ready. I couldn’t be prouder of this team, and though the nametapes on the uniforms will change over time, our standard of excellence remains the same.”



Multiple drills and exercises are conducted over the four-day assessment, and Naval Security Forces (NSF) personnel are scored on procedure, efficiency, communication and response to different scenarios. Evaluators process and score the events individually before adding them together on the final day to calculate an overall percentage of success.



“The grading criteria largely remains the same year to year; it does evolve as requirements do,” Lt. James M. McFetridge, CNIC Security Assessments and Training Team. “Public safety is a ‘no fail’ mission and that philosophy has been applied to each echelon to ensure everyone at every level takes ownership in the product the installations can employ. During the exercises, I observed young men and women executing at a high level with a team mentality on full display. Watching the NSF handle complex situations with a level of confidence I don't get to see very often reinforced my pride in our community and confidence in its future.”







NSA Bahrain has the largest NSF team in the Navy with more than 600 Sailors supporting security efforts for 147 tenant commands. NSF incorporates a wide variety of problem sets into a regular training regimen, and Master Chief Master-at-Arms Jeffrey J. Harris, NSF Bahrain senior enlisted advisor, believes their high-level training produces high-level results.



“We are extremely proud of our defenders and their year-round efforts cultivating a winning attitude, increasing competency and fostering a culture of excellence,” said Harris. “Despite the many challenges of being in the Middle East, their resiliency, combat mindset and perseverance manifested the highest standard ever achieved in the CNIC enterprise…[but] it was never about a score - the goal was always to be coachable, to trust the process and to give 110 percent day in, day out.”



NSA Bahrain’s mission is to support U.S. and coalition maritime operations throughout the U.S. 5th Fleet area of operations by providing security for ships, aircraft and tenants on board NSA Bahrain and assigned detachments. NSA Bahrain provides efficient and effective shore services to sustain the fleet, enable the fighter and support the family with honor, courage and commitment.