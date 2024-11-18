NSA Bahrain Completes FEP, Earns Force Protection Certification

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

241119-N-AC117-1354 Cmdr. Alexander Lamis, security officer, Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, speaks to Naval Security Forces personnel during the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) exercise onboard NSA Bahrain, November 19, 2024. FEP is a requirement for all Navy installations, consisting of three phases: Command Assessment Review and Training, Regional Assessment, and FEP. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)