NSA Bahrain Completes FEP, Earns Force Protection Certification

241120-N-AC117-1163 Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Naval Security Forces perform tactical movements during an active shooter scenario as part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) exercise onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, November 20, 2024. FEP is a requirement for all Navy installations, consisting of three phases: Command Assessment Review and Training, Regional Assessment, and FEP. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman)