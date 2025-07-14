Commander, Navy Region, Europe, Africa, Central Concludes Final Evaluation Problem Across All Installations

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman | 241120-N-AC117-1163 Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Naval...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Macadam Weissman | 241120-N-AC117-1163 Sailors assigned to Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain Naval Security Forces perform tactical movements during an active shooter scenario as part of the Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC) Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) exercise onboard Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain, November 20, 2024. FEP is a requirement for all Navy installations, consisting of three phases: Command Assessment Review and Training, Regional Assessment, and FEP. NSA Bahrain enables the forward operations and responsiveness of U.S. and allied forces in support of the Navy Region Europe, Africa, Central mission to provide services to the fleet, warfighter and family. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class MacAdam Kane Weissman) see less | View Image Page

NAPLES, Italy — Commander, Navy Region, Europe, Africa, Central (EURAFCENT) successfully concluded the Final Evaluation Problem (FEP) assessment cycle for all nine installations in Region EURAFCENT, June 6, marking the end of a rigorous, multi-phase evaluation process mandated by Commander, Navy Installations Command (CNIC).



FEP is the culminating event in the three-year training and inspection cycle mandated by CNIC. The assessment is administered by EURAFCENT Security, Fire and Emergency Service (F&ES) and Emergency management (EM) teams, and is designed to ensure every U.S. Navy installation is mission-ready in areas of security, emergency management and fire response.



The final inspection in Region EURAFCENT was conducted at Naval Support Facility (NSF) Deveselu, Romania, helping secure a region-wide average assessment score well above the CNIC average.



Historically, the Security, F&ES and EM programs were adjudicated separately. However, in 2023, F&ES and EM were formally integrated into the FEP process, adding a more realistic requirement for emergency response and complexity to the evaluations. This was the first cycle for Navy Region EURAFCENT with the new integrated FEP.



The security assessment cycle, evaluated by Region’s Security Department, tested a range of security readiness elements, including personnel knowledge, procedural compliance, adaptive response, and operational efficiency. Assessors scored events individually and on the final day scores were added to indicate an overall percentage of success.



“I am most proud of the fact that these sailors, civilians and our contractors are doing a phenomenal job,” said Commander Glenn Scott, Region Security Officer. “We are setting the standard across the CNIC enterprise with the way our security forces respond. We have exceeded the expectation, and we are well above the CNIC average at every installation we have.”



The Emergency Management Programs Assessment focused on real-time coordination and operational support during an emergency. During each assessment, the installation’s Emergency Operations Center (EOC) was activated to support security-centric exercise scenarios. Region EM assessors worked closely with security assessors to ensure interactions between the incident commander and the EOC met assessment standards, adding realism and ensuring compliance with CNIC protocols.



EURAFCENT installations averaged a 94% EMPA score leading up to FEP.



“We are very proud of our Emergency Management staff and our Region Emergency Management assessors. Their hard work and dedication to the mission were essential, and we are pleased that their work has been recognized across the Emergency Management community,” said Steve Clements, Region Program Director for Emergency Management.



The F&ES assessment cycle encompassed a comprehensive five-phase evaluation which included a detailed review of key administrative elements such as FEP checklists, standards of cover, community risk assessments, scope of services, and response times. Assessors also observed installation-specific factors including geography, mission profiles and the condition of vehicles, equipment and facilities, as well as evaluated exercise planning.



F&ES provides crucial safety, emergency readiness, and infrastructure protection to each installation. Its responsibilities span a wide array of critical services including fire prevention, public education, emergency medical support, structural firefighting, hazardous materials response, technical rescue and incident command. The integration of F&ES into the assessment cycle increases cohesion and communication amongst departments and necessary stakeholders and ensures installations are equally prepared for security threats and emergency incidents.



Throughout each assessment cycle, Region’s Security, F&ES and EM programs tested the installations with realistic and evolving threat scenarios, analyzing how quickly and effectively teams adapted to maintain security and safety of U.S. personnel and its assets. The final results consistently showed outstanding performance across the board, and in one case, set a new record. Naval Support Activity (NSA) Bahrain achieved an overall 98 percent score, the highest overall FEP score in CNIC history, demonstrating superior operational readiness.



“We have standards that are mandated from CNIC, and we use our experience to go out and inspect those standards so that when the adversary looks at our front gates, they decide they are going to go someplace else,” Scott added.



Navy Region Europe EURAFCENT oversees nine installations, 11 Cooperative Security Locations, two Contingency Locations, and six U.S. National Support Elements stretching from the Atlantic Ocean to the Arabian Gulf, and from Northern Europe into Africa. Its bases deliver a combat capability through their provision of infrastructure, fuel, water, electricity, family services, and support to meet combatant commanders’ and fleet commanders’ objectives.



For more information about Navy Region EURAFCENT, visit our website: https://cnreurafcent.cnic.navy.mil/