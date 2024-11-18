51st FW hosts peninsula wide chaplain symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Jackson, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, leads a tour during the Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps Readiness Symposium at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 14, 2024. The symposium invited chaplains from Kunsan AB and ROKAF units to discuss contingency and bilateral operations to improve spiritual readiness across the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)