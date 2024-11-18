51st FW hosts peninsula wide chaplain symposium

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force chaplain corps members gathered at Osan Air Base, ROK, for the ROKAF and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps Readiness Symposium on Nov. 14, 2024.



The symposium, hosted by the 51st Fighter Wing, allowed for chaplains from 8th FW, 607th Air Support Operations Group, 694th Intelligence, Surveillance, Reconnaissance Group, Air Force Operations Command and U.S. Forces Korea to build and improve partnerships in peacetime while enhancing readiness.



“I think today is the start of something that should have been going on all along across the peninsula,” said Lt. Col. Jason Raines, 8th FW wing chaplain. “Working through the strategic picture of how we will operate in a contested environment has been the source of a lot of questions throughout my experience over several years in the Republic of Korea.”



While the 51st FW frequently conducts routine training events regarding base security, logistics and maintaining airpower in the event of a contingency, the purpose of this symposium is to ensure all Airmen across the peninsula are cared for..



“How can we be truly interoperable in the event of a crisis,” asked Lt. Col. James Galyon, 51st FW wing chaplain. “We’re really discussing: what are our differences, what are our similarities and what can we learn from each other?”



This event allowed the different units to work together to address common obstacles faced during a tour in Korea, including briefings and discussion on contingency and bilateral operations. There are also plans for the units involved to invite their counterparts to observe during readiness exercises.



“This symposium was about how we can improve our roles and responsibilities during peacetime and wartime,” said ROKAF Maj. Kong, Joon Suk, AFOC directorate chaplain, through an interpreter. “It was so meaningful to attend, I feel grateful. This will be a great chance to strengthen the ROK and US alliance.”

