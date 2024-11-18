51st FW hosts peninsula wide chaplain symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force and Republic of Korea Air Force chaplains tour the base chapel during the Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps Readiness Symposium at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 14, 2024. The symposium focused on improving readiness and partnership building between U.S. and ROKAF chaplains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)