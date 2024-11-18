51st FW hosts peninsula wide chaplain symposium

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Jackson, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, leads a tour during the Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps Readiness Symposium at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 14, 2024. In addition to a tour of the $17 million facility, the symposium focused on readiness and partnership building between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF chaplains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)