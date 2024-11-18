U.S. Air Force Capt. Ryan Jackson, 51st Fighter Wing chaplain, leads a tour during the Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps Readiness Symposium at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 14, 2024. In addition to a tour of the $17 million facility, the symposium focused on readiness and partnership building between U.S. Air Force and ROKAF chaplains. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)
51st FW hosts peninsula wide chaplain symposium
