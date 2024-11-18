Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    51st FW hosts peninsula wide chaplain symposium [Image 4 of 4]

    51st FW hosts peninsula wide chaplain symposium

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    11.14.2024

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Lt. Col James Galyon, 51st Fighter Wing wing chaplain, provides a briefing during a Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps Readiness Symposium at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 14, 2024. The symposium invited chaplains from Kunsan AB and ROKAF units to discuss contingency and bilateral operations to improve spiritual readiness across the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)

    Date Taken: 11.14.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 22:53
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Osan Air Base
    Chaplain Corps

