51st FW hosts peninsula wide chaplain symposium

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col James Galyon, 51st Fighter Wing wing chaplain, provides a briefing during a Republic of Korea Air Force and U.S. Air Force Chaplain Corps Readiness Symposium at Osan Air Base, ROK, Nov. 14, 2024. The symposium invited chaplains from Kunsan AB and ROKAF units to discuss contingency and bilateral operations to improve spiritual readiness across the peninsula. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Clayton Lenhardt)