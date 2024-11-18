Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

A U.S. Air Force Airman reunites with his family after returning from temporary duty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 19, 2024. He participated in 11th Air Task Force’s first field training exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)