A U.S. Air Force Airman reunites with his family after returning from temporary duty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 19, 2024. He participated in 11th Air Task Force’s first field training exercise at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8764460
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-AR459-1015
|Resolution:
|4702x3128
|Size:
|414.65 KB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.