Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Daniel Jamerson, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron commander, plays with his kids after returning from temporary duty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 20, 2024. Jamerson participated in the 11th Air Task Force’s first field training exercise during which Airmen trained in protection-based core tasks such as weapons familiarization, asset recovery and tactical movement. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)