Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise

U.S. Air Force Maj. Godfrey Manera, 11th Combat Air Base Squadron deputy commander, hugs his daughter after returning from the 11th Air Task Force’s first field training exercise at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 19, 2024. Airmen reunited with their families after spending the previous two weeks training at Fort Bliss, Texas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)