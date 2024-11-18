Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airmen pose for a photo after returning from their temporary deployment at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 20, 2024. The Airmen participated in a two-week field exercise that instilled mission ready airman and agile combat employment techniques. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)