Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise

Airmen are greeted by friends and family after returning from temporary duty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 19, 2024. The Airmen spent two weeks at Fort Bliss, Texas, in support of the first field training exercise held by the 11th Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)