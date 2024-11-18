Airmen are greeted by friends and family after returning from temporary duty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 19, 2024. The Airmen spent two weeks at Fort Bliss, Texas, in support of the first field training exercise held by the 11th Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 18:11
|Photo ID:
|8764462
|VIRIN:
|241119-F-AR459-1011
|Resolution:
|5359x3566
|Size:
|469.18 KB
|Location:
|ARIZONA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.