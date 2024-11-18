Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise [Image 5 of 5]

    Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise

    ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera 

    355th Wing

    Airmen are greeted by friends and family after returning from temporary duty at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Nov. 19, 2024. The Airmen spent two weeks at Fort Bliss, Texas, in support of the first field training exercise held by the 11th Air Task Force. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jhade Herrera)

    Date Taken: 11.19.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 18:11
    Photo ID: 8764462
    VIRIN: 241119-F-AR459-1011
    Resolution: 5359x3566
    Size: 469.18 KB
    Location: ARIZONA, US
    This work, Airmen return from 11th ATF's First field training exercise [Image 5 of 5], by SrA Jhade Herrera, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AF
    Exercise
    DM
    DMAFB
    Air task force
    11th ATF

