Red Ribbon Week Competition Winners Announced

Red Ribbon Man, a newly created superhero, now part of the Red Ribbon Week observance at elementary schools across El Paso, Texas, School Districts, poses for a photo at Stanton Elementary school, November 12, 2024. Stanton Elementary was named the winner out of several “small” elementary schools that participated in a competion comprising of two criteria, whatever school wore the most red and was the “loudest” school. (US Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)
|11.12.2024
|11.20.2024 18:05
|8764429
|241112-A-DX717-1202
|3542x3375
|1.32 MB
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|1
|0
Red Ribbon Week Competition Winner Announced
