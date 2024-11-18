Red Ribbon Week Competition Winners Announced

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Red Ribbon Man, a newly created superhero, now part of the Red Ribbon Week observance at elementary schools across El Paso, Texas, School Districts, poses for a photo at Stanton Elementary school, November 12, 2024. Stanton Elementary was named the winner out of several “small” elementary schools that participated in a competion comprising of two criteria, whatever school wore the most red and was the “loudest” school. (US Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)