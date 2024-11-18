Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Ribbon Week Competition Winners Announced [Image 5 of 5]

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Norman Llamas 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Red Ribbon Man, a newly created superhero, now part of the Red Ribbon Week observance at elementary schools across El Paso, Texas, School Districts, poses for a photo at Stanton Elementary school, November 12, 2024. Stanton Elementary was named the winner out of several “small” elementary schools that participated in a competion comprising of two criteria, whatever school wore the most red and was the “loudest” school. (US Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)

    Date Taken: 11.12.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 18:05
    VIRIN: 241112-A-DX717-1202
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    Fort Bliss
    Red Ribbon Week
    El Paso TX
    Drug-Free
    Stanton Elementary
    USAG Fort Bliss PAO

