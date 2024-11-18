Red Ribbon Week Competition Winner Announced

Photo By Norman Llamas | Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. David...... read more read more Photo By Norman Llamas | Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison Command Sergeant Major, and Red Ribbon Man, pose for a photo with a giant teddy bear At Stanton Elementary school, in EL Paso, TX, November 12, 2024. The teddy bear was being presented to school for having been named winners of the Red Ribbon Week competition, in the small elementary school category. The criteria for the competition was to wear as much red as possible during Red Ribbon Week and to be the loudest school, out of several that competed. (US Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO) see less | View Image Page

FORT BLISS, TX – An award presentation was held at Stanton Elementary School, located in El Paso, Texas, November 12, in the school’s gym, where the students were presented with a very large red teddy bear, which was the prize they won for having worn the most red during Red Ribbon Week and for being the loudest school from among the others competing.

Mark Mancini, the Fort Bliss’ Army Substance Abuse Program Chief, Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison command sergeant major, were all on hand to present the students their prize and to congratulate them, not only for having won the competition but also for their commitment to staying drug-free.

Over 2,000 students from nine different elementary schools from across El Paso, Texas, participated in a competition to determine which school wore the most red during the week of October 23-31 and which school was the loudest while cheering to stay drug-free.

“Fort Bliss’ ASAP had the distinct pleasure of presenting an hour-long presentation to nine elementary schools (educating over 2,000 elementary school students and faculty),” according to Mancini.

“The presentation initially highlights the history and origins of Red Ribbon Week,” said Mancini. “It was presented in the form of a gameshow (Jeopardy Style) of which three students, each one from a different grade, being the contestants. All the categories were geared to educate the students on why not to take drugs and the resources available to them if offered drugs,” Mancini said.

Throughout this year’s Red Ribbon Week, ASAP delivered $25,000 worth of anti-drug, educational marketing material to ten different elementary schools across El Paso and the Fort Bliss community, according to Mancini.

“Since the inception of Red Ribbon Week, there has never been a Red Ribbon Week Superhero,” said Mancini. “Every child needs a superhero and so, we created one, his name is Red Ribbon Man.”

“A small skit was performed by RRM and his two nemesis’ “Freddy Fentanyl” and “Wacky Weed”. These characters were formally introduced to the students as an educational tool,” said Mancini. “Both Freddy Fentanyl and Wacky Week attempt to entice the children with drugs to no avail and RRM enters and runs off Wacky Weed and Freddy Fentanyl.”

“However, Freddy Fentanyl reappears with a huge syringe (prop) and sneaks up on RRM and throws powder (Simulated Fentanyl) on him causing him to fall to the floor. As Wacky weed and Freddy mock him, the students begin chanting and screaming “Drug Free” over and over until RRM regains his strength. RRB then chases down and contains Freddy and Wacky by wrapping them in a red ribbon so they can be carted off to jail.”

There will be another prize presentation for the large school category, later this month. The large school winner was Purple Heart Elementary School.