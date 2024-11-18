Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Ribbon Week Winner [Image 3 of 5]

    Red Ribbon Week Winner

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Norman Llamas 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Red Ribbon Man arrives at the Stanton Elementary School’s gym where students were waiting for a presentation with regards to their participation in a Red Ribbon Week competition. Stanton was named the winner in the small elementary school category. The competition’s criteria were to be the school who wore the most red during Red Ribbon week and also the loudest school. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)

