Red Ribbon Week Winner

Red Ribbon Man arrives at the Stanton Elementary School’s gym where students were waiting for a presentation with regards to their participation in a Red Ribbon Week competition. Stanton was named the winner in the small elementary school category. The competition’s criteria were to be the school who wore the most red during Red Ribbon week and also the loudest school. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)