Red Ribbon Week Winner

Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison Command Sergeant Major, Red Ribbon Man, Stanton Elementary School staff and students pose for a photo with a giant teddy bear, which was presented to the school for having been named winners of the Red Ribbon Week competition, in the small elementary school category. The criteria for the competition was to wear as much red as possible during Red Ribbon Week and to be the loudest school, out of several that competed. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)