    Red Ribbon Week Winner

    Red Ribbon Week Winner

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Norman Llamas 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Col. Brendan Gallagher, the Fort Bliss Garrison Commander, Command Sgt. Maj. David Sweeney, the Fort Bliss Garrison Command Sergeant Major, Red Ribbon Man, Stanton Elementary School staff and students pose for a photo with a giant teddy bear, which was presented to the school for having been named winners of the Red Ribbon Week competition, in the small elementary school category. The criteria for the competition was to wear as much red as possible during Red Ribbon Week and to be the loudest school, out of several that competed. (U.S. Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)

    Red Ribbon Week Competition Winners Announced

    Red Ribbon Week Competition Winner Announced

    Red Ribbon Week
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    Drug-Free
    EPISD
    Stanton Elementary School
    USAG Fort Bliss PAO

