    Red Ribbon Week Winner [Image 2 of 5]

    Red Ribbon Week Winner

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    11.12.2024

    Photo by Norman Llamas 

    Fort Bliss Public Affairs Office

    Mark Mancini, The Army Substance Abuse Program Chief at Fort Bliss, TX, gettting the Stanton Elementary school children pumped-up for the presentation of a giant teddy bear that they won as part of a Red Ribbon Week competition that comprised of wearing the most red during Red Ribbon Week and also being the loudest school among the several that competed in both a small and large elementary school categories. (US Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)

    Red Ribbon Week
    Army Substance Abuse Program
    Drug-Free
    EPISD
    Stanton Elementary school
    USAG Fort Bliss PAO

