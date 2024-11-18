Red Ribbon Week Winner

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Mark Mancini, The Army Substance Abuse Program Chief at Fort Bliss, TX, gettting the Stanton Elementary school children pumped-up for the presentation of a giant teddy bear that they won as part of a Red Ribbon Week competition that comprised of wearing the most red during Red Ribbon Week and also being the loudest school among the several that competed in both a small and large elementary school categories. (US Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)