Mark Mancini, The Army Substance Abuse Program Chief at Fort Bliss, TX, gettting the Stanton Elementary school children pumped-up for the presentation of a giant teddy bear that they won as part of a Red Ribbon Week competition that comprised of wearing the most red during Red Ribbon Week and also being the loudest school among the several that competed in both a small and large elementary school categories. (US Army photo by Norman Llamas, USAG Fort Bliss PAO)
|Date Taken:
|11.12.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 18:05
|Photo ID:
|8764426
|VIRIN:
|241112-A-DX717-1203
|Resolution:
|5184x2695
|Size:
|1.23 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Red Ribbon Week Winner [Image 5 of 5], by Norman Llamas, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Red Ribbon Week Competition Winner Announced
No keywords found.