SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Aviation Boatswain’s Mate (Equipment) 3rd Class Pedro Uriberodriguez, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic, conducts catapult maintenance on the flight deck aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 19, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman)
|Date Taken:
|11.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|11.20.2024 13:22
|Photo ID:
|8763868
|VIRIN:
|241119-N-RW505-1182
|Resolution:
|3499x5249
|Size:
|946.1 KB
|Location:
|SAN DIEGO, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Flight deck maintenance [Image 6 of 6], by SA Alexander Bussman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.