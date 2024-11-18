Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    SAN DIEGO, UNITED STATES

    11.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Tinker 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Recruit Shanel Perez, from Bridgefield Park, New Jersey, stirs a pot aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 14, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Tinker)

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)
    Carrier Strike Group (CSG) 9
    United States Navy (USN)
    Culinary Specialist (CS)

