SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist Seaman Apprentice Tamaire Santos, from Caguas, Puerto Rico, whisks sauce aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 14, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Petty Officer 3rd Class Richard Tinker)