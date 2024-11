Deck Department

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

SAN DIEGO (Nov. 19, 2024) U.S. Navy Seaman Skye Martinez, from Houston, wraps the end of a line aboard the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71), Nov. 19, 2024. Theodore Roosevelt, the flagship of Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group, is currently pierside at Naval Air Station North Island in its homeport of San Diego. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Alexander Bussman)