Lt. Col. Richard Holt, 461st Operational Support Squadron commander, speaks during the 461st OSS inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2024. After the unit inactivated, members transitioned to key roles across the 461st Air Control Wing to provide support to the wing’s rapidly evolving mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)
