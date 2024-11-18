Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    461st OSS inactivation ceremony [Image 5 of 5]

    461st OSS inactivation ceremony

    ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    11.15.2024

    Photo by Patrick Sullivan 

    78th Air Base Wing

    Lt. Col. Richard Holt, 461st Operational Support Squadron commander, speaks during the 461st OSS inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2024. After the unit inactivated, members transitioned to key roles across the 461st Air Control Wing to provide support to the wing’s rapidly evolving mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)

    Date Taken: 11.15.2024
    Date Posted: 11.20.2024 12:12
    Photo ID: 8763766
    VIRIN: 241115-F-UN330-1095
    Resolution: 8520x5680
    Size: 56.45 MB
    Location: ROBINS AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    &lsquo;Emitte Lucem et Veritatem&rsquo;: 461st Operational Support Squadron inactivates

    TAGS

    inactivation
    461st ACW
    461st OSS

