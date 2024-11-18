Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lt. Col. Richard Holt, 461st Operational Support Squadron commander, receives a final salute during the 461st OSS inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2024. During its time supporting the E-8C Joint surveillance Tarket Attack Radar System mission, the 461st OSS provided direct support to over 7,000 home-station sorties and 715 large force exercises, while providing SERE training, or Survival, Evasion, Resistance, and Escape, in addition to life support training and altitude chamber courses, to over 26,000 aircrew. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)