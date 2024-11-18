Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Col. Michael Lynch, 461st Operations Group commander, speaks during the 461st OSS inactivation ceremony at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia, Nov. 15, 2024. During its time supporting the E-8C Joint surveillance Tarket Attack Radar System mission, the 461st OSS supported over 3,000 combat sorties and provided 27,000 hours of command and control, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance coverage. (U.S. Air Force photo by Patrick Sullivan)